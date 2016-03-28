Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP announces FY 2015 own capital interest payment
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP:Says on March 24 it approved FY 2015 own capital interest payment, totaling 149.9 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2193 real per share.Payment in up to 60 days after the general meeting.Says own capital interest to be considered in calculation of obligatory dividends.Ex-interest date April 6. Full Article
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 4-month low ahead of NAFTA talks
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 9 Mexico's peso slipped on Monday to its weakest in more than four months, mirroring a fall in other Latin American currencies, ahead of the latest round of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The peso fell 0.7 percent to 18.675 to the dollar, roughly in line with losses on the Brazilian and Colombian currencies. Demand for high-yielding assets has waned since Friday, when data showing rising