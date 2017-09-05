Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aveva, Schneider see same compelling industrial logic, better trading environment

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc :SAME COMPELLING INDUSTRIAL LOGIC AS BEFORE, TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR BOTH BUSINESSES MORE STABLE- CHAIRMAN.WILL BE APPOINTING A NEW CEO- CHAIRMAN.NOW A MUCH SIMPLER TRANSACTION TO DELIVER - CEO.SCHNEIDER- WE BELIEVE THE BEST WAY IS TO KEEP THE NATURE OF A LISTED COMPANY AND TO BECOME STRATEGIC INVESTORS - SCHNEIDER CHAIRMAN.

Aveva set to unveil 3 billion stg Schneider merger- source

Sept 4 (Reuters) - :Aveva set to unveil 3 billion stg Schneider merger; deal structured as reverse takeover that will see Schneider take majority stake in combined co -source.Aveva shareholders will receive more than 800 pence share in cash. Combined entity will have an enterprise value of more than 3 billion pounds- source.

AVEVA set to unveil 3 bln pounds-plus merger with software arm of Schneider Electric- Sky News

Sept 4 (Reuters) - :AVEVA will this week unveil 3 billion pounds-plus merger with software arm of France's Schneider Electric- Sky News, citing sources.

Schneider Electric and Neoen enter framework agreement

May 23 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ::NEOEN AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC CONCLUDE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY 750 MW OF SOLAR ENERGY SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES WORLDWIDE.

SFC Energy extends sales and service agreement of unit Simark Controls Ltd.

SFC Energy AG : Announces the extension of the current sales and service agreement of their Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls Ltd. with Schneider Electric to include Eastern Canada .In the context of the agreement, Simark controls will now sell Schneider Electric’S telemetry & remote scada solution (TRSS) products across Canada.

Aveva shares fall 17 pct at open as co ends talks with Schneider Electric

: Aveva shares open 17 pct down after co terminates talks with Schneider Electric SE Further company coverage: [SCHN.PA][AVV.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

FCA restores Aveva's shares after announcement by company

Official List: Restoration .FCA restores Aveva Group Plc to official list effective from 15/06/2016 7:30 am following release of an announcement.

Aveva Group says terminates talks with Schneider Electric

Aveva Group Plc : Termination of discussions with Schneider Electric SE .Aveva has applied to UKLA for suspension of its shares to be lifted.

Aveva says in talks with Schneider Electric

Aveva Group Plc : Statement re press speculation . Notes today's press speculation and confirms that it has received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric SE . Similar to previous discussions that took place between parties last year, proposal also includes a significant cash payment from Schneider Electric to Aveva . Board of Aveva is currently in preliminary discussions with schneider electric regarding merits of such a transaction and its terms . Such a transaction, if completed, would constitute a reverse takeover under listing rules .Proposed transaction, if consummated, would result in Schneider Electric owning a majority equity stake in enlarged Aveva, which is intended to remain listed on LSE.

FCA temporarily suspends Aveva's shares pending co announcement

FCA :Temporarily suspends shares in aveva group plc from official list effective from 13/06/2016 2:00 pm at request of company pending an announcement.