shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shipping Corp of India Dec-qtr profit slumps

Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 72.5 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.65 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.43 billion rupees.

Shipping Corp of India held talks with Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line about feasibility of revival of ops by JV

shipping corporation of India Ltd : Clarifies on news item "SCI plans to revive JV in Iran", . co, Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line held discussions about feasibility of revival of operations by the JV .

Shipping Corp of India June-qtr profit falls about 73 pct

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees; total income from operations 8.40 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.85 billion rupees .

Shreyas Shipping & logistics partners with SCI to strengthen coastal shipping

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd : & logistics - partners with sci to strengthen coastal shipping and expand its presence by covering new ports on east-west trade lane .

Bharat Wire Ropes says it has been awarded with two rate contracts

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd : Have been awarded with two rate contracts from shipping Corp of India limited and Dredging Corp of India limited . .