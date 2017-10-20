Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SCIL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sembcorp Industries to form JV with Japan Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co for residential development

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Joint Venture With Japan Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. for proposed residential development in Vietnam.‍VSIP JSC will hold 30 percent of JV Co to be formed for residential development, with NNR holding remaining 70 percent ​.JV not expected to have material impact on EPS of Co for FY ending December 31, 2017​.‍Sembcorp development's effective interest in JV Co, VSIP JSC, is 45.2 percent ​.

Sembcorp Industries to increase stake in India Renewable Energy Business to 100%

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd ( :Sembcorp To Increase Its Stake In India Renewable Energy Business To 100%.Sembcorp Utilities to acquire IDFC private equity fund III's remaining stake in sembcorp green infra for S$301 million.

Sembcorp Industries says unit entered JV agreement with Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Project joint venture) . Sembcorp design and construction pte ltd (sdc) has entered into a 40:60 project joint venture agreement with hock lian seng infrastructure . Special purpose joint venture will undertake a s$ 1.107 billion contract from changi airport group . Contract for proposed development works to effect 3-runway operations for Singapore changi airport. . Jv not expected to have a material impact on EPS and nta of Sembcorp Industries for financial year ending December 31, 2016 .

Sembcorp Industries secures long-term power purchase agreement in Bangladesh

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp secures long-term power purchase agreement in Bangladesh . Power will be supplied out of sembcorp's upcoming power plant in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh . Approximately US$400 million combined cycle gas-fired power plant is targeted to be completed in 2018. . Unit secured a long-term power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board . Sembcorp utilities will own a 71% stake in the project while North-West Power Generation Company will own the remaining 29%. . Signing of the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2016. . Long-term power purchase agreement for the supply of 414 megawatts of power over a period of 22.5 years .

Sembcorp Industries says unit subscribed to entire rights issuance by Sembcorp Green Infra

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp Utilities has subscribed to the entire rights issuance by Sembcorp Green Infra . Total investment of the entire rights issuance amounts to approximately s$15 million . Says Sembcorp utilities' stake in Sembcorp green infra has increased to 68.74% from 67.67% . Deal is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2016 .

Sembcorp Industries says unit acquires wind power assets in Tamil Nadu

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp green infra acquires wind power assets in tamil nadu) . The total acquisition cost is approximately s$32 million . Deal is financed by Sembcorp green infra's internal funds . Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on EPS and nta for the financial year ending December 31, 2016 . Sembcorp green infra has acquired a 74% stake in the special purpose vehicle mulanur renewable energy private limited .

Sembcorp Industries says Q2 net profit S$86.5 mln

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Half yearly results) . Q2 net profit S$86.5 million versus S$223.6 million last year . Q2 turnover S$1.85 billion versus S$2.39 billion last year . Global oil and gas industry remains subdued and uncertain . Remains focused on delivering from its order backlog with net orders totaling S$9.2 billion as at end-June 2016 . "Utilities' operations in China are expected to deliver a steady performance" . Current market environment remains challenging . Confident that it will continue to create and deliver long-term value and growth . "Singapore utilities business continues to face intense competition in the power market" . Interim dividend of 4.0 Singapore cents per ordinary share declared .

Sembcorp Industries says Nanjing international Water Hub secures water research institutes as strategic partners

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Nanjing International Water Hub secures respected water research institutes as strategic partners) .

Sembcorp Industries updates on lawsuit filed by EIG Management Company LLC

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Says "SCI reiterates its view that the lawsuit filed against it is entirely without merit and groundless" . Says "SCI advises that it has been served with court papers in relation to the lawsuit" . Refers to lawsuit by EIG Management Co LLC & Funds under its management pertaining to their investments of over US$221 million in Sete Brasil .

Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Has been named as one of several defendants in a lawsuit filed in the United States district court . Lawsuit by EIG Management Company LLC and the funds under its management pertaining to their investments of over US$221 million in Sete Brasil . Says "SCI is of the view that the lawsuit filed against it is entirely without merit and groundless" . The other defendants named in the lawsuit include Sembcorp Marine Ltd, a subsidiary of sci . SCI is of the view that the lawsuit filed against it is entirely without merit and groundless" . SCI has yet to be served with the court papers in relation to the lawsuit .