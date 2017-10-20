Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SCIL.SI)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd :Joint Venture With Japan Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. for proposed residential development in Vietnam.VSIP JSC will hold 30 percent of JV Co to be formed for residential development, with NNR holding remaining 70 percent .JV not expected to have material impact on EPS of Co for FY ending December 31, 2017.Sembcorp development's effective interest in JV Co, VSIP JSC, is 45.2 percent .
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd (:Sembcorp To Increase Its Stake In India Renewable Energy Business To 100%.Sembcorp Utilities to acquire IDFC private equity fund III's remaining stake in sembcorp green infra for S$301 million.
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Project joint venture) . Sembcorp design and construction pte ltd (sdc) has entered into a 40:60 project joint venture agreement with hock lian seng infrastructure . Special purpose joint venture will undertake a s$ 1.107 billion contract from changi airport group . Contract for proposed development works to effect 3-runway operations for Singapore changi airport. . Jv not expected to have a material impact on EPS and nta of Sembcorp Industries for financial year ending December 31, 2016 .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp secures long-term power purchase agreement in Bangladesh . Power will be supplied out of sembcorp's upcoming power plant in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh . Approximately US$400 million combined cycle gas-fired power plant is targeted to be completed in 2018. . Unit secured a long-term power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board . Sembcorp utilities will own a 71% stake in the project while North-West Power Generation Company will own the remaining 29%. . Signing of the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2016. . Long-term power purchase agreement for the supply of 414 megawatts of power over a period of 22.5 years .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp Utilities has subscribed to the entire rights issuance by Sembcorp Green Infra . Total investment of the entire rights issuance amounts to approximately s$15 million . Says Sembcorp utilities' stake in Sembcorp green infra has increased to 68.74% from 67.67% . Deal is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2016 .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Sembcorp green infra acquires wind power assets in tamil nadu) . The total acquisition cost is approximately s$32 million . Deal is financed by Sembcorp green infra's internal funds . Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on EPS and nta for the financial year ending December 31, 2016 . Sembcorp green infra has acquired a 74% stake in the special purpose vehicle mulanur renewable energy private limited .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Half yearly results) . Q2 net profit S$86.5 million versus S$223.6 million last year . Q2 turnover S$1.85 billion versus S$2.39 billion last year . Global oil and gas industry remains subdued and uncertain . Remains focused on delivering from its order backlog with net orders totaling S$9.2 billion as at end-June 2016 . "Utilities' operations in China are expected to deliver a steady performance" . Current market environment remains challenging . Confident that it will continue to create and deliver long-term value and growth . "Singapore utilities business continues to face intense competition in the power market" . Interim dividend of 4.0 Singapore cents per ordinary share declared .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Nanjing International Water Hub secures respected water research institutes as strategic partners) .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Says "SCI reiterates its view that the lawsuit filed against it is entirely without merit and groundless" . Says "SCI advises that it has been served with court papers in relation to the lawsuit" . Refers to lawsuit by EIG Management Co LLC & Funds under its management pertaining to their investments of over US$221 million in Sete Brasil .
Sembcorp Industries Ltd : Has been named as one of several defendants in a lawsuit filed in the United States district court . Lawsuit by EIG Management Company LLC and the funds under its management pertaining to their investments of over US$221 million in Sete Brasil . Says "SCI is of the view that the lawsuit filed against it is entirely without merit and groundless" . The other defendants named in the lawsuit include Sembcorp Marine Ltd, a subsidiary of sci . SCI is of the view that the lawsuit filed against it is entirely without merit and groundless" . SCI has yet to be served with the court papers in relation to the lawsuit .
