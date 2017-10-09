Scor SE (SCOR.PA)
35.26EUR
3:54pm BST
€-0.04 (-0.10%)
€35.30
€35.28
€35.30
€35.13
86,108
370,812
€37.74
€27.62
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Scor estimates cost of Harvey, Irma and Maria hurricanes and Mexico earthquakes
Oct 9 (Reuters) - SCOR SE
Scor redeems balance of undated subordinated note lines
Scor SE
Scor H1 gross written premiums at 6,735 million euros, up 5.9%
Scor
Scor successfully places 500 million euro dated subordinated notes
Scor
Covéa says to have bought about 5.64 pct of Scor capital
Scor SE:Covéa group says to have bought about 5.64 pct of Scor capital to increase its shareholding to 7.67 pct. Full Article
Scor comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 1.50/share
Scor SE:Proposes an FY 2015 dividend of 1.50 euro per share.For 2016, given mounting headwinds, estimated return on invested assets could be in range of 2.8 pct to 3.1 pct. Full Article
Scor raises outlook on Scor to "positive" from "stable"
Scor SE:Moody's investors service has raised outlook of Scor to "positive" from "stable", and has affirmed its financial strength rating of "A1" and its "A3" (hyb) subordinated debt rating.Moody's has revised to "positive" outlook of various Scor SE subsidiaries and affirmed their ratings at "A1". Full Article
Scor acknowledges Sompo's decision not to execute its plan
Scor SE:Scor acknowledges decision taken by Sompo 8630.T not to execute its plan announced on March 6, 2015.This plan included acquisition of 8.1 pct of voting rights in Scor, and an intention to increase its holding to 15 pct and apply the equity accounting method to its Scor holding.To Scor's knowledge, this decision is not the result of a reassessment by Sompo of Scor's financial outlook, business and prospects. Full Article
Scor successfully places 600 million euros dated subordinated notes
Scor SE:Successfully places 600 million euros dated subordinated notes, to refinance its CHF debt callable in August 2016.Settlement is expected to take place on 7 December 2015. Full Article
FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
Oct 20 Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters, including hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquake and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.