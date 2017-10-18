Edition:
Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)

SCTS.L on London Stock Exchange

516.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
516.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
229,831
52-wk High
522.50
52-wk Low
283.00

Latest Key Developments

Softcat Plc says FY ‍revenue up 23.8 pct to 832.5 mln stg
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc ::SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍REVENUE UP 23.8% TO £832.5M (2016: £672.4M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍GROSS PROFIT UP 12.9% TO £136.3M (2016: £120.7M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN DOWN 1.6% PTS TO 16.4% (2016: 18.0%)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 18.9% TO £50.2M (2016: £42.2M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 10.1% TO £51.5M (2016: £46.8M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍NET CASH POSITION AT YEAR END OF £61.6M, AFTER PAYMENT OF £40.9M DIVIDENDS DURING 2017​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY CUSTOMER NUMBERS UP 6.0% TO 13,000 (2016: 12,200), GROSS PROFIT PER CUSTOMER GROWTH OF 6.5%, TO £10,500 (2016: £9,900)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND RELATING TO 2017 UP 15% TO 22.5P (2016: 19.5P)​.

Softcat PLC declares interim dividend
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Softcat PLC:Declares interim dividend of 1.70p per share, amounting in total to 3.33 mln pounds.Says interim dividend will be payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders whose names are on register at the close of April 1, 2016.

  • Previous
  • Next

