K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - K+S :Says to start settlement talks with German environmental lobby group BUND over waste water disposal.
Full Article
Oct 9 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says cannot rule out job cuts during transformation phase.
Full Article
Oct 9 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says haven't touched dividend strategy, higher earnings will also fuel dividends.CEO says production and growth in Germany could play key role in growth strategy.CEO calls 2030 Ebitda target ambitious.
Full Article
K&S Ag : Supervisory board appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors .From Jan. 1, 2017, he will be responsible for the business unit potash and magnesium products.
Full Article
K+S : Says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO from Mai 12, 2017 . Says Boeckers has served as head of investor relations .Burkhard Lohr to take over as CEO, as previously announced [nRSD13WdQh].
Full Article
K+S AG : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Burkhard Lohr to become new chairman of the board of executive directors . Says Burkhard Lohr to become new chairman of board of executive directors . Says supervisory board of K+S Aktiengesellschaft appointed Dr. Burkhard lohr new chairman of board of executive directors .Says Lohr to take over with effect from 12 May 2017.
Full Article
K+S : CFO says if company doesn't receive deep-well injection permit soon, earnings will likely reach only lower end of forecast range . Fully financed from today's point of view - CFO . CFO says cannot yet say when deep-well injection permit could come, but don't believe that we'll get nothing this year Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).
Full Article
K+S : Buys fertilizer assets from huludao magpower fertilizers co., ltd. . Says price is in low two-digit million eur range . Says transaction to close by end-year Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).
Full Article
K+S : Says production at Unterbreizbach site resumed . Says production likely to be continued until July 14 . Says production remains suspended at Hattorf site Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).
Full Article
K+S : Says potash production shortfall of more than 400,000 tonnes so far this quarter due to environmental regulation . Says supply shortages cannot be ruled out within the following months Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).
Full Article