SDL PLC (SDL.L)

Sdl Plc : HY results in line with management expectations . HY revenue from continuing operations £120.4 million versus £120.7 million a year ago . "Do not expect a material impact on our business from an operational perspective" from brexit . HY profit before tax, amortisation and one-off items (pbta) for continuing operations £11.6 million . Disposal of non-core businesses progressing . "We have considered operational implications of brexit" ."Outlook for business remains solid".