SDL PLC (SDL.L)
520.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
520.50
--
--
--
--
216,767
674.50
412.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SDL H1 revenue from cont ops flat at 120.4 mln stg
Sdl Plc
SDL PLC announces appointment of Chief Executive Officer
SDL PLC:Announces the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer.Says Adolfo Hernandez will join the Board and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on 18 April 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-SDL expects to see improved profit performance in second-half.
* Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency
- Should You Buy Legal & General Group Plc, Paragon Group of Companies PLC, Treatt plc And SDL plc Following Friday's News?
- Should You Invest In Enquest Plc, SDL plc And Smiths Group plc?
- Does Sepura Plc Offer More Value Than Genus plc & SDL plc After A 24% Rally?
- Why Burberry Group plc, Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC And SDL plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today
- Today's Falling Knife: SDL Plc Plunges Over 33%
- 3 Shares Being Beaten By The FTSE Today