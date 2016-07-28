Edition:
United Kingdom

Schroders PLC (SDR.L)

SDR.L on London Stock Exchange

3,484.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,484.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
383,189
52-wk High
3,522.00
52-wk Low
2,712.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Schroders CEO says retail demand holding up after Brexit vote
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Schroders Plc : CEO Peter Harrison says multi-asset funds in favour; saw outflows from Australia clients, but Asian demand still on-track. . CEO says intermediary outflows focused on equities, but post Brexit has seen no noticeable deterioration in retail demand. .CEO says technology investment the main drag on profit..  Full Article

UK's FCA says Damian Clarke sentenced for insider dealing
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Financial Conduct Authority : Former equities trader at Schroders Investment Management sentenced for insider dealing . Damian Clarke has today been sentenced to two years imprisonment having pleaded guilty to nine counts of insider dealing . Offences were committed over a 9 year period between october 2003 and november 2012 & total profits made from clarke's insider dealing amount to at least £155,161.98 (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Schroders PLC News

Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 percent to 430 billion pounds

LONDON British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 9 percent rise in ‍assets under management and administration for the nine months to September 30 led by gains in its institutional business.

