Schroders PLC (SDRt.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Schroders CEO says retail demand holding up after Brexit vote
Schroders Plc
UK's FCA says Damian Clarke sentenced for insider dealing
Financial Conduct Authority : Former equities trader at Schroders Investment Management sentenced for insider dealing . Damian Clarke has today been sentenced to two years imprisonment having pleaded guilty to nine counts of insider dealing . Offences were committed over a 9 year period between october 2003 and november 2012 & total profits made from clarke's insider dealing amount to at least £155,161.98 (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 percent to 430 billion pounds
LONDON British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 9 percent rise in assets under management and administration for the nine months to September 30 led by gains in its institutional business.
