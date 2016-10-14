Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)
Latest Key Developments
Ser Educacional to operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte
Ser Educacional SA
Fitch assigns "A+(bra)" long term rating to Ser Educacional
Ser Educacional SA
Ser Educacional SA proposes dividend payment
Ser Educacional SA:Announces proposal of dividend payment, ad referendum of General Meeting, totaling 23.1 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1852 real per share.Payment to be done until May 6.Record date is March 18.Ex-dividend date is March 21. Full Article
Brazil colleges seek softer cuts to state loan subsidies plan
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazilian for-profit education companies are asking lawmakers to soften planned cuts and restrictions in a government program for student loan subsidies that has helped widen the federal budget deficit in recent years.