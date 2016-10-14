Edition:
Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)

SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

32.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.24 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
R$ 33.33
Open
R$ 33.70
Day's High
R$ 33.70
Day's Low
R$ 31.74
Volume
883,900
Avg. Vol
790,950
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ser Educacional to operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Ser Educacional SA : Said on Thursday it will operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte, the state of Minas Gerais . Faculdade de Sao Camilo currently has no students . The unit has 2 courses in operation which are recognised by the Ministry of Education .The company files a request to open 30 new courses within the unit.  Full Article

Fitch assigns "A+(bra)" long term rating to Ser Educacional
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Ser Educacional SA :Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings had assigned to the company an initial long term "A+(bra)" rating on the national scale.  Full Article

Ser Educacional SA proposes dividend payment
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Ser Educacional SA:Announces proposal of dividend payment, ad referendum of General Meeting, totaling 23.1 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1852 real per share.Payment to be done until May 6.Record date is March 18.Ex-dividend date is March 21.  Full Article

Ser Educacional SA News

Brazil colleges seek softer cuts to state loan subsidies plan

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazilian for-profit education companies are asking lawmakers to soften planned cuts and restrictions in a government program for student loan subsidies that has helped widen the federal budget deficit in recent years.

