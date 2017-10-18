Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Senvion and CRRC Zhuzhou Electric sign framework contract

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::DGAP-NEWS: SENVION AND CRRC ZHUZHOU ELECTRIC SIGN STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK CONTRACT FOR GENERATORS.‍CRRC ZHUZHOU ELECTRIC TO SUPPLY SIGNIFICANT SHARE OF GENERATORS FOR SENVION 3.7M144​.‍CONTRACT COVERS DELIVERY OF GENERATORS FOR NES BASED SENVION 3.XM SERIES​.

Senvion signs turbine supply contract in Ontario

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::SENVION SIGNS TURBINE SUPPLY CONTRACT IN ONTARIO.‍TURBINE DELIVERY IS PLANNED FOR SUMMER 2018​.

Senvion signed six contracts in Schleswig-Holstein

Senvion SA :Signed six conditional contracts over a total rated output of 60 megawatt (MW) in Schleswig-Holstein at trade fair Hamburg windenergy.

Senvion wins offshore order over 203 megawatts for Trianel Borkum II

Senvion SA : Said on Tuesday wins offshore order over 203 megawatts for Trianel Borkum II . Offshore project shall consist of 32 turbines from the Senvion 6.XM series .Completion planned in autumn 2019.

Senvion to acquire Kenersys assets in India

Senvion SA : Senvion implements the next growth step with acquisition of Kenersys assets in India .To acquire wind turbine nacelle production facilities and infrastructure, complete product portfolio suite, wind turbine inventory and service operations of kenersys india private ltd.

Senvion to launch a share buy- back program

Senvion SA : Board of management resolves on share buy-back program . Buy-back will be carried out starting within Q3 and run no longer than 24 months . Price range between 10.00 euros ($11.18) and 35.00 euros per share . Resolved to launch a share buy- back program to repurchase up to 6,500,000 shares corresponding to 10 pct of company's issued share capital .Maximum total purchase price for which shares are to be acquired by Senvion S.A. In any case shall not exceed 75 million euros.

Senvion Q2 revenues up 7 pct at 505 million euros

Senvion SA : Aims for 2.25-2.3 billion revenues in 2016 . Q2 revenues up 7 percent to 505 million euros, adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9 percent .Full year guidance: 2.25-2.3 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA margin around 9.5 percent.

Senvion to supply its first off-grid project in Australia's outback

Senvion SA : Says signed a contract with EDL to supply wind energy to a hybrid micro-grid in Coober Pedy, a remote town in South Australia .To date, Senvion has installed 215 wind turbines from the Senvion two- megawatt series with a cumulated rated power of over 437 MW in Australia.

Senvion scores 60 megawatt contract in Italy

Senvion SA : Senvion scores 60 megawatt contract in Italy .Secured contract for delivery and installation of 30 wind turbines with total rated power of 60 MW for wind farm of Tursi Colobraro with PLT Energia.