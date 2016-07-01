Edition:
United Kingdom

SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.05INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs113.10
Open
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs114.00
Day's Low
Rs110.85
Volume
31,624
Avg. Vol
79,816
52-wk High
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SeQuent Scientific says Karizoo Group to be integrated with co effective July 1
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

SeQuent Scientific Ltd : Deal with Karizoo Group Spain has achieved closure and Karizoo Group will be integrated and consolidated with co .  Full Article

SeQuent Scientific says US FDA suspended manufacturing license at Mahad unit for 15 days
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

SeQuent Scientific Ltd : US FDA passed order to suspend manufacturing license at Mahad unit for 15 days from July 1 . Unit continues to operate and co expects no business interruptions . Co has filed an appeal for staying and subsequent revocation of order .  Full Article

Sequent Scientific Ltd says fire at Vizag plant of unit Alivira Animal Health Ltd
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Sequent Scientific Ltd:Update on vizag plant of alivira animal health limited.There was fire in process development lab of unit alvira animal health ltd.Fire was controlled with help of local fire agency and there were no injuries.No impact on production.Estimation of damage of the lab is under process; entire facility is adequately covered under insurance.Andhra pradesh pollution control board has issued a stop production order for unit until area cleaned up.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

SeQuent Scientific Ltd News

BRIEF-Sequent Scientific seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHgk78 Further company coverage:

» More SEQU.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials