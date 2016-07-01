SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SeQuent Scientific Ltd : Deal with Karizoo Group Spain has achieved closure and Karizoo Group will be integrated and consolidated with co .

SeQuent Scientific Ltd : US FDA passed order to suspend manufacturing license at Mahad unit for 15 days from July 1 . Unit continues to operate and co expects no business interruptions . Co has filed an appeal for staying and subsequent revocation of order .

Sequent Scientific Ltd:Update on vizag plant of alivira animal health limited.There was fire in process development lab of unit alvira animal health ltd.Fire was controlled with help of local fire agency and there were no injuries.No impact on production.Estimation of damage of the lab is under process; entire facility is adequately covered under insurance.Andhra pradesh pollution control board has issued a stop production order for unit until area cleaned up.