Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million
Secure Energy Services Inc
SECURE Energy Services Announces April 2016 Dividend
SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of April 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2016. Full Article
SECURE Energy services announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million
SECURE Energy services:Announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million.SECURE will now issue 17,000,000 common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share for gross proceeds of $130.1 million.Proceeds of the offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital and fund ongoing capital expenditure programs and acquisition opportunities. Full Article
SECURE Energy services announces $91.8 mln bought deal financing
SECURE Energy Services:Announces $91.8 million bought deal financing.Bought deal financing agreement will issue 12 million common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share.Net proceeds of offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital among others. Full Article
SECURE Energy Services Announces March 2016 Dividend
SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of March 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016. Full Article
SECURE Energy Services Inc announces December 2015 dividend
SECURE Energy Services Inc:Has declared a dividend for the month of December 2015 of $0.02 per common share.Payable on or about December 15 to shareholders of record date as on December 1. Full Article
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services appoints Chad Magus as CFO
* Secure Energy Services announces executive management changes