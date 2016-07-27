Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million

Secure Energy Services Inc : Secure anticipates that activity levels will ramp up into second half of year . Where actual activity levels will reach in remainder of 2016 remains difficult to predict . Secure Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13 . Will continue to increase capacity at current facilities by adding additional tanks, disposal wells and expansion landfill cells . Secure energy services reports second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$268.6 million . Q2 revenue view c$204.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . In July, secure opened a second disposal well at big mountain SWD located in Alberta Deep Basin . During Q3, secure expects to open New Kakwa FST, also located in Deep Basin .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SECURE Energy Services Announces April 2016 Dividend

SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of April 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2016.

SECURE Energy services announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million

SECURE Energy services:Announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million.SECURE will now issue 17,000,000 common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share for gross proceeds of $130.1 million.Proceeds of the offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital and fund ongoing capital expenditure programs and acquisition opportunities.

SECURE Energy services announces $91.8 mln bought deal financing

SECURE Energy Services:Announces $91.8 million bought deal financing.Bought deal financing agreement will issue 12 million common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share.Net proceeds of offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital among others.

SECURE Energy Services Announces March 2016 Dividend

SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of March 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016.

SECURE Energy Services Inc announces December 2015 dividend

SECURE Energy Services Inc:Has declared a dividend for the month of December 2015 of $0.02 per common share.Payable on or about December 15 to shareholders of record date as on December 1.