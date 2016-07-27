Edition:
Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)

SES.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.89CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
$7.94
Open
$7.95
Day's High
$7.95
Day's Low
$7.87
Volume
177,005
Avg. Vol
291,433
52-wk High
$12.04
52-wk Low
$6.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Secure Energy Services Inc : Secure anticipates that activity levels will ramp up into second half of year . Where actual activity levels will reach in remainder of 2016 remains difficult to predict . Secure Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13 . Will continue to increase capacity at current facilities by adding additional tanks, disposal wells and expansion landfill cells . Secure energy services reports second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$268.6 million . Q2 revenue view c$204.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . In July, secure opened a second disposal well at big mountain SWD located in Alberta Deep Basin . During Q3, secure expects to open New Kakwa FST, also located in Deep Basin .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

SECURE Energy Services Announces April 2016 Dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of April 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2016.  Full Article

SECURE Energy services announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

SECURE Energy services:Announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million.SECURE will now issue 17,000,000 common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share for gross proceeds of $130.1 million.Proceeds of the offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital and fund ongoing capital expenditure programs and acquisition opportunities.  Full Article

SECURE Energy services announces $91.8 mln bought deal financing
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

SECURE Energy Services:Announces $91.8 million bought deal financing.Bought deal financing agreement will issue 12 million common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share.Net proceeds of offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital among others.  Full Article

SECURE Energy Services Announces March 2016 Dividend
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of March 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016.  Full Article

SECURE Energy Services Inc announces December 2015 dividend
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

SECURE Energy Services Inc:Has declared a dividend for the month of December 2015 of $0.02 per common share.Payable on or about December 15 to shareholders of record date as on December 1.  Full Article

