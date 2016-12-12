Edition:
United Kingdom

SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)

SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.31EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€29.30
Open
€29.30
Day's High
€29.42
Day's Low
€29.25
Volume
3,800
Avg. Vol
7,790
52-wk High
€35.03
52-wk Low
€20.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Store Electronic Systems becomes SES-Imagotag
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Store Electronic Systems SA : SES - Store Electronic Systems becomes SES-Imagotag .This change in name intends to harmonize with the commercial brand.  Full Article

Store Electronic Systems H1 2016 sales 85 million euros, up 113 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Store Electronic Systems SA :First half 2016 sales: 85 million euros (+113 pct).  Full Article

Store Electronic Systems comments on FY 2016 guidance
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Store Electronic Systems SA:Confident to reach annual 2016 growth target of between 30 and 50 percent.  Full Article

Store Electronic Systems to be included in the CAC small index
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.  Full Article

Sephora chooses SES-Imagotag ( Store Electronic Systems ) for French shops
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Store Electronic Systems SA:Sephora chooses SES-Imagotag for French shops.  Full Article

Store Electronic Systems becomes SES Imagotag
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Store Electronic Systems SA:Changes name to become SES Imagotag.  Full Article

Store Electronic Systems subsidiary Imagotag wins 98 million euros contract
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Store Electronic Systems SA:Subsidiary Imagotag wins 98 million euros contract.Contract is for installation of 10 million digital interactive labels in 1000 shops in 14 countries.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

SES-imagotag News

BRIEF-Ses-imagotag announces contract with Dixon Carphone Nordic

* SES-IMAGOTAG CHOSEN BY DIXON CARPHONE NORDIC FOR A 100% CLOUD ROLL-OUT IN ITS STORES

» More SESL.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials