Suez SA (SEVI.PA)

Suez Environnement : Reinforces presence and activities in China . Becomes majority shareholder in partnership with NWS Holdings . Will hold 58 pct of joint company . Finalization of operation expected towards end of 2016 . Transaction will be realized via Suez bringing to Sino French Holdings (SFH) companies in charge of recycling and development and construction activities in China .Transaction will be realized via SFH paying a monetary compensation of 50 million euros ($55.32 million) to Suez.

Suez Environnement : Wins the public service contract to manage three marinas in Asnieres-sur-Seine and Villeneuve-la-Garenne . Subsidiary Marinov and Voies Navigables de France (VNF) are announcing a 32 million euros ($35.84 million), 30-year public service contract .Contract for the management and development of the Van Gogh, Sisley and Port Bas marinas.

Suez Environnement : Says has been chosen, together with NSC Water and NuWater, by Secretariat of Infrastructure and Urban Development of the Mexican State of Baja California and the State Commission for Water to finance, build and operate the new desalination plant in Playas de Rosarito . The construction contract is worth a total of €389 million for Suez

Suez Environnement : Acquires 10.85 pct of ACEA from Caltagirone .As a result of this operation, Suez now holds 23.33 pct of the capital of acea.

Suez Environnement says: Has entered into a agreement with Caltagirone group in order to purchase an additional 10.85 percent stake in ACEA in exchange of 20 million newly issued Suez shares. . Says transaction will be finalized by the end of September. . Says will indirectly hold 23.33 percent of ACEA's share capital through this transaction. . Says transaction will contribute to Suez's net income group share of 22 million euros ($24.39 million) expected in 2017.

Suez Sa : Suez says Acea deal will boost its ebitda, ebit and net profit by 22 million euros . CEO says expects Acea deal to close in Q3 . CFO says it will be difficult but it is realistic to meet Suez' 2016 earnings targets .CEO says we have not found any major assets worth acquiring that would boost our Ebitda to 3 bln euros by 2017.

Suez says : signed an agreement with Fulong Environmental Company and Wall-Mark (Hong Kong), establishing a joint venture that will focus on the development of industrial hazardous waste treatment . According to the agreement, with a shared RMB 500 million (€68 million) capital investment of 50% (SUEZ), 40% (Fulong Environmental) and 10% (Wall-Mark), the new joint venture "Foshan Fulong SUEZ Environmental Services Company Limited" will provide professional hazardous and industrial waste treatment solutions.

Suez SA : Signs with the Mayor of Mlawa city in Poland a 33 year contract for the management of the city sewage treatment infrastructure .Contract is worth €77 million ($85.51 million).

Suez Environnement : Chosen by EPURA to realize installation waste water treatments .The total value of 3 contracts is 56 million euros ($62.70 million) for SUEZ-TECHFINA.

Suez Environnement : Arkema entrusts Suez with management and recovery of waste on 28 sites in France .42 million euro ($47.3 million) partnership renewed for four years.