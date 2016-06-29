Edition:
Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

SGC.L on London Stock Exchange

160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
160.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,695
52-wk High
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stagecoach sells Megabus Europe retail unit
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Stagecoach Group Plc : Sale of megabus europe retail operations .Disposal.  Full Article

Stagecoach sticks to current 2016/17 earnings per share outlook
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Stagecoach Group Plc : Results in line with overall expectations . 2016 profit before taxation (£m) 187.4 . We have not significantly revised our expectation of 2016/17 adjusted earnings per share . Fy revenue 3.871 billion stg versus 3.204 billion stg year ago . Final dividend 7.9 penceper share .Total dividend up 8.6 percent to 11.4 penceper share.  Full Article

Stagecoach Group PLC gives FY 2016 EPS guidance
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Stagecoach Group PLC:Says its expectation of the group's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for FY 2016 has not significantly changed from when the company announced its half year results in Dec. 2015.  Full Article

Ex-divs to take 1.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 31

LONDON, Aug 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.15 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)

