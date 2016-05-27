SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SGL says wants to sell graphite electrode ops, not whole group

SGL Carbon SE : Says is seeking buyer for graphite electrode business, not for company as a whole Further company coverage: [SGCG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

SGL affirms 2016 guidance after Q1 results

SGL Group : Q1 sales down 6.5 percent at 294.7 million eur . Q1 adjusted EBIT loss 3.3 million eur versus year-earlier profit 5.0 million eur . Q1 net loss 26.4 million eur versus year-earlier loss 16.5 million . Affirms guidance for 2016 .Reuters poll average for SGL sales was 307 million eur, adjusted ebit loss 6.3 million eur.

SGL Carbon SE mandates banks for sale of graphite electrodes ops - CEO - Reuters News

SGL Carbon SE:Says graphite electrodes business is our only problem.Says potential bidders for our graphite electrodes business have received first information packages, have mandated two investment banks for sale.Says steel market still very challenging.Says have been approached by many financial investors about the pp business, but there is also strong interest from competitors.Says no other measures planned beyond already decided plant closures and job cuts.Says could exit graphite electrode operations completely if there is interest in it.Says confident of reaching a deal in h2.

SGL Carbon gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

SGL Carbon SE:For FY 2016 anticipates a slightly declining level of group sales, mainly due to the price pressure in the graphite electrode business, which is expected to continue.In FY 2016 further group loss is anticipated, which is however expected to substantially improve over FY 2015.FY 2015 reported sales 1.32 billion euros.FY 2015 reported net loss 295 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.31 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income estimate -53.11 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SGL Carbon comments on FY 2015 guidance

SGL Carbon SE:Identified need to recognize impairment losses on fixed and other intangible assets of about 75 million euros to 85 million euros in reporting segment Performance Products.Reason is ‍reduced expectation for graphite electrode pricing in planning period compared to prior year​​‍.Earnings guidance for development of FY 2015 group EBIT before non-recurring charges continues to be valid; this will range between 30 million and 35 million euros (2014: 3 million euros)​ ‍.SGL Carbon SE's net consolidated loss FY 2015 should range between 275 million and 295 million euros (2014: net consolidated loss of 247 million euros)​.

SGL Carbon closes production site in Griesheim‍

SGL Carbon SE:Closes production site in Griesheim‍​.All 150 employees of the site will be affected by the closure‍​.It is planned to gradually shut down the production.Clearance of the Griesheim premises is supposed to be realized presumably by the end of the year.

SGL Carbon wins order for Diabon graphite shell and tube heat exchangers - Reuters

SGL Carbon SE:SGL Group wins biggest order in history for Diabon graphite shell and tube heat exchangers - Reuters.Order comprises the supply of graphite shell and tube heat exchangers used for the efficient cooling of a wash liquor containing sulfuric acid.Order has a low single-digit million euro volume.

SGL Carbon SE confirms FY 2015 outlook

SGL Carbon SE:Outlook on group EBIT for FY 2015 confirmed, still sees significant increase in FY 2015 EBIT (before non-recurring effects) compared to 3 million euros reported in FY 2014.