Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)
734.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
734.00
--
--
--
--
2,774,687
807.49
594.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln
June 2 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc
Sage Group sees no material impact from Brexit on underlying performance
Sage Group Plc
BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp
* CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
- As ARM Holdings plc flies on takeover bid, who could be next?
- Can HSBC Holdings plc, The Sage Group plc and Avon Rubber plc help to 'Brexit-proof' your portfolio?
- Should you buy defensive stocks Centrica plc, British American Tobacco plc and The Sage Group plc ahead of the EU referendum?
- Is it time to buy GlaxoSmithKline plc, Centamin plc and Sage Group plc?
- Are The Sage Group plc, Trinity Mirror plc and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc star buys after today's updates?
- Why Growth Hunters Need To Check Out Britvic Plc, The Sage Group plc & British American Tobacco plc