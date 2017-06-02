Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

June 2 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc ::Disposal of North American payments business.Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC.Says enterprise valuation for transaction is $260 mln of which $240 mln is payable as cash on completion and remaining $20 mln as deferred consideration.Transaction is subject to certain completion conditions and is expected to complete in next 3 months.Proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and invested in growth.