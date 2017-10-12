Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vinci Airports posts Q3 traffic growth

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Vinci ::* Continued traffic growth trend: up 12.2% in the third quarter.* Total of 42.3 million passengers handled in the network airports. .

IBA signs global construction collaboration with Vinci

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA ::IBA SIGNS GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION COLLABORATION WITH VINCI.‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION ARE NOT DISCLOSED​.VINCI CONSTRUCTION WILL LEAD IN THE DESIGN OF THE BUILDING AND RELATED TECHNICAL ELEMENTS‍​.IBA WILL RETAIN LEAD OF THE DESIGN OF THE PROTON/CARBON THERAPY EQUIPMENT.

Vinci unit Spiecapag to build oil pipeline with Macro Enterprise in Canada

Oct 9 (Reuters) - VINCI ::PRESS RELEASE REG-VINCI : SPIECAPAG, A VINCI SUBSIDIARY, WINS A CONTRACT TO BUILD AN OIL PIPELINE FOR THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT (TMEP) IN CANADA.‍TWO-YEAR PROJECT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN NOVEMBER 2019​.‍PROJECT WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN A JOINT VENTURE WITH CANADIAN COMPANY MACRO ENTERPRISE INC​.

Vinci signs property development contract with Ascott Group

Vinci SA : Signed a property development contract with Ascott Group on 21 Nov 2016, for transformation of an office complex in 8th arrondissement of Paris into a 5-star hotel . Works due to launch in Q1 2017 .Hotel is scheduled to open in Q3 2018.

Vinci Construction wins the contract to renovate the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London

Vinci SA :Vinci Construction wins the contract to renovate the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London with a value of about £60 million ($74.61 million).

Novabase sells IMS business to Vinci Energies Portugal

Novabase SA : Sells Infrastructures & Managed Services business (IMS business) to Vinci Energies Portugal SGPS SA for 38.4 million euros ($43.01 million) .Says the operation through the sale of the shares representing the whole share capital of Novabase IMS-Infrastructures & Managed Services SA and two other companies to which the IMS Business developed by Novabase Digital TV-Engenharia de Sistemas para TV Interactiva SA and by Novabase Servicos-Servicos de Gestao e Consultoria SA will be transferred.

Vinci Energies acquires Novabase IMS

Vinci SA : Vinci Energies acquires Novabase IMS .Novabase IMS is a Portuguese specialist in infrastructures and managed services.

Vinci signs agreement for motorway development in Vietnam

Vinci : Vinci signs a strategic partnership agreement covering motorway development in Vietnam .A cooperation agreement with Vietnam Expressway Corporation.

Vinci's subsidiary Cofiroute issues a 1.3 billion euro bond

Vinci : Cofiroute successfully issues a 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) bond in two tranches of 650 million euros each, at 8.5 and 12 years . Bond issue maturing in February 2025 with an annual coupon of 0.375 pct and a bond issue maturing in September 2028 with a 0.75 pct coupon. . Issue was around 2.5 times oversubscribed .Joint book-runners of this transaction were BNP Paribas (global coordinator), SG CIB (global coordinator), BBVA, Commerzbank, MUFG and RBS.

Vinci acquisition of LAMSAC and PEX for c. 1.5 bln euros

Vinci SA : Announces the acquisition of LAMSAC, concessionaire of Linea Amarilla highway in Lima, Peru, and PEX, which operates associated electronic toll collection system . Deal is based on an enterprise value of LAMSA and PEX at 5.5 billion Peruvian Nuevo Sol (around 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion)) as of Dec. 31, 2015 . Gets concession for construction, operation and maintenance of a 25km-toll road in the center of Lima, Peru .Total traffic: 134,000 vehicles/day in 2015, concession running until November 2049.