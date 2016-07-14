Edition:
SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

SGP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,835.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,835.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
237,018
52-wk High
1,859.00
52-wk Low
1,309.00

Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Supergroup Plc : Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg . Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg . Final dividend 17 penceper share . Total dividend 23.2 penceper share . Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016 1 . First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share . Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m . Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m .Looking forward, notwithstanding current economic uncertainty, we remain well placed.  Full Article

Supergroup expects full year profit of up to 74 mln stg
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

SuperGroup : Group revenues for full year increased by 21.1% to £589.5m . Retail division increased revenues by 24.5% . Wholesale revenue growth of 13.7% for full year . Anticipate delivering margin accretion towards top end of full year guidance of 40-60 bps . Profit for 52 week period is expected to be in range £72.5m and £74.0m . Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent .Q4 lfl sales up 15.4 percent.  Full Article

SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan

LONDON The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

