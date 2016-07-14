SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)
1,835.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,835.00
--
--
--
--
237,018
1,859.00
1,309.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise
Supergroup Plc
Supergroup expects full year profit of up to 74 mln stg
SuperGroup
SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan
LONDON The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.
- Should you buy last week's winners Antofagasta plc, Supergroup plc and International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA?
- Are Supergroup plc (+13%), Hays plc (+4%) and Micro Focus International plc (+10%) buys after today's positive updates?
- As retail sales fall, should you buy growth stars Boohoo.Com plc, Hotel Chocolat Group plc and Supergroup plc?
- 'Brexit-proof' your portfolio with Unilever plc, Supergroup plc, Dignity plc and Mediclinic International plc!
- Are Barratt Developments plc, Banco Santander SA & Supergroup plc set to storm ahead?
- Can last week's winners Fresnillo plc (+10%), Indivior plc (+37%) and Supergroup plc (+7%) keep charging?