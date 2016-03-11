Edition:
United Kingdom

Sagar Cements Ltd (SGRC.NS)

SGRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

849.25INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.20 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs856.45
Open
Rs859.95
Day's High
Rs868.00
Day's Low
Rs845.00
Volume
3,688
Avg. Vol
6,856
52-wk High
Rs942.15
52-wk Low
Rs585.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sagar Cements Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Sagar Cements Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 5.00 Indian rupees per share (50%) for the year ending March 31, 2016 on the 1,73,88,014 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sagar Cements Ltd News

» More SGRC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials