Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa << >> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.

Siemens Gamesa lowers FY forecast of underlying EBIT and EBIT margin

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY LOWERS FORECAST OF UNDERLYING EBIT (PRE-PURCHASE ALLOCATION) TO C. 790 MILLION EUROS FROM PREVIOUS C. 900 MILLION EUROS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 30 SEPTEMBER.SAYS ALSO LOWERS FORECAST OF PRO-FORMA LAST TWELVE MONTH EBIT MARGIN TO 7 PCT FROM PREVIOUS 8 PCT OR HIGHER.SAYS FORECAST UPDATE DUE TO A WRITE-DOWN IN VALUE OF ASSETS IN UNITED STATES AND SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS CAUSED BY CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS AND PRICING PRESSURE.

Siemens Gamesa receives order of wind turbines in China with total capacity of 300 MW

Sept 18 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAYS RECEIVES FIRM AND UNCONDITIONAL ORDER OF 150 WIND TURBINES SUPPLY IN CHINA FOR A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW.SAYS SUPPLY OF WIND TURBINES EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN SECOND QUARTER 2018, WIND FARM EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY END 2018.

Gamesa to supply 278 MW at seven wind developments in India

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Wins orders for the supply of 278 MW at seven wind developments in India .The projects are slated for commissioning between March and Oct. 2017.

Gamesa to build 50-MW wind farm in India

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : To build a 50-MW wind farm for ReNew Power in India under turnkey arrangement .The wind farm's commissioning is scheduled for March 2017.

Gamesa to maintain a 69 MW wind complex in Sicily for Alpiq

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA :Says signs deal with Alpiq to maintain a 69 MW wind complex in Sicily, Italy.

Spain's Gamesa hikes 2016 Ebit target after strong second quarter

Spain's Gamesa : Revises up 2016 Ebit target to 430 million euros from 400 million euros . Reports H1 Ebit of 230 million euros versus forecasts of 228 million euros . Reports 42 percent rise in H1 net profit to 138 million euros Further company coverage: [GAM.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Gamesa secures order from Voltalia for supply of 27.3 MW in Brazil

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Secures its first order from Voltalia for the supply of 27.3 MW in Brazil .To install 27.3 MW at the Vila Acre wind complex, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Gamesa signs contracts in India to supply wind turbines with total of 460 MW

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Signs seven contracts via its Indian unit, Gamesa Renewable Private Limited, to supply wind turbines with a total capacity of 460 MW .The implementation of the seven projects is scheduled for the first quarter of 2017.

Gamesa enters new market, the Netherlands, with new contract

Gamesa : Enters new market, The Netherlands, where it will supply 11 MW, and won another five contracts in France, Italy and Greece for the installation of 72 MW in total .The Dutch contract entails the replacement of old turbines at several wind farms with three Gamesa G58-850 KW and ten G52-850 KW turbine.