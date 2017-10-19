SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc ::SEGRO PLC - Q3 NEW HEADLINE RENT ‍CONTRACTED £8.8 MILLION VERSUS 13.5 MILLION STG , INCLUDING £3.8 MILLION IN RENT FROM EXISTING SPACE​.SEGRO PLC - Q3 VACANCY RATE OF 4.1 PERCENT VERSUS 5.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO.SEGRO PLC - ‍NET DEBT (INCLUDING OUR SHARE OF DEBT IN JOINT VENTURES) AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS £2.3 BILLION​.SEGRO PLC - ‍LOOK-THROUGH LOAN TO VALUE (LTV) RATIO AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS 31 PER CENT​.SEGRO PLC - ‍DURING Q3, WE INVESTED £17 MILLION IN FOUR LAND ACQUISITIONS FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT IN UK, ITALY AND SPAIN​.

Segro Plc : Results of placing . Total of 74.8 mln new ordinary shares in company have been placed by Merrill Lynch International and UBS Limited . Says price of 435 pence per placing share, raising total gross proceeds of approximately 325 mln stg for company . Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.9 per cent of issued ordinary share capital of Segro .BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners and corporate brokers in respect of placing.

Segro Plc : Orders below 435p risk missing trade on fundraising, books will close at 10.15am UKT - bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Bookrunner: Price guidance of 430p-435p for Segro fundraising books - bookrunner . Books Covered Throughout The Range, Likely To Close At Short Notice This Morning - bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Segro Plc : SEGRO Plc today publishes a trading update for period since 30 june 2016 . "Occupational demand for modern, well-located warehouse space has continued to be strong over past two months." . Although it is too early to assess longer term impact of UK vote to leave EU, it has not yet had a material impact on our operating business . Our vacancy rate remains low and we have seen further net absorption of existing space . In addition, since 30 June 2016, we have signed unconditional pre-let agreements for 188,600 sq m of space across Europe which will generate 6.0 million stg of new annualised headline rent . "There has been limited investment transactional activity in warehouse sector in what is traditionally a quiet period" . Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2016, we contracted 9.9 million stg of new rent during period since 30 June 2016 . Vacancy rate has remained stable since 30 June 2016 at 4.8 per cent reflecting completion of speculative space not yet let during period . Ents are continuing to improve in our UK markets, especially in London and South East England. . In calendar year to 25 August 2016, new rents on review and renewal were 4.8 per cent higher in UK . We expect to make further disposals over coming year which will provide funds for investment.

Bookrunner: Segro's fundraising books are now covered, pricing guidance to follow - bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Segro Plc : Disposal .Agrees sale of industrial estate in Heston for 79.5 mln stg.

Segro Plc : Has appointed Soumen Das as its chief financial officer .Das is expected to join company and board in new year and will succeed Justin Read who will retire at end of 2016.

Segro Plc : Segro transfer into SELP joint venture . Sold a portfolio of big box warehouses and development land in Italy, Czech Republic and Poland to Segro European Logistics Partnership JV .Deal for eur 89.4 million (£71.0 million).

SEGRO Plc:Says board has concluded that it is appropriate to recommend an increase in final dividend per share of 0.4 pence to 10.6 pence (2014: 10.2 pence) which will be paid as a PID.Says final dividend will be paid on May 5, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on March 29, 2016.