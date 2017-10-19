SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)
545.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
545.50
--
--
--
--
2,778,608
556.50
384.52
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Segro says new headline rent contracted in Q3 was 8.8 mln stg
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc
Segro raises 325 mln stg via share placing
Segro Plc
Orders below 435p risk missing trade on Segro's fundraising- bookrunnner
Segro Plc
Price guidance of 430p-435p for Segro fundraising books- bookrunner
Bookrunner: Price guidance of 430p-435p for Segro fundraising books - bookrunner . Books Covered Throughout The Range, Likely To Close At Short Notice This Morning - bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
SEGRO says Brexit has not yet had a material impact on operating business
Segro Plc
Segro's fundraising books are now covered, pricing guidance to follow - bookrunner
Bookrunner: Segro's fundraising books are now covered, pricing guidance to follow - bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
Segro agrees to sell an industrial estate in west London
Segro Plc
Segro Plc appoints Soumen Das as CFO
Segro Plc
Segro sells a portfolio to Segro European Logistics Partnership JV
Segro Plc
SEGRO Plc increases final dividend
SEGRO Plc:Says board has concluded that it is appropriate to recommend an increase in final dividend per share of 0.4 pence to 10.6 pence (2014: 10.2 pence) which will be paid as a PID.Says final dividend will be paid on May 5, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on March 29, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Segro says new headline rent contracted in Q3 was 8.8 mln stg
* SEGRO PLC - Q3 NEW HEADLINE RENT CONTRACTED £8.8 MILLION VERSUS 13.5 MILLION STG , INCLUDING £3.8 MILLION IN RENT FROM EXISTING SPACE
