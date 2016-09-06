Surge Energy Inc (SGY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Surge Energy Inc : Surge Energy Inc announces preliminary guidance for 2017 and upward revision to 2016 production exit rate . Average production for 2017 is forecast to be 13,650, with an exit rate of 14,150 BOEPD .Anticipates spending 70 percent of its preliminary 2017 capital budget on drilling activity.

Surge Energy Inc : Surge energy inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 FFO per share c$0.10 . Surge has elected not to change guidance at this time . Surge energy inc qtrly production 12,182 boe per day, down 9 percent .Second half drilling program accelerated.

Surge Energy Inc : Surge Energy Inc. confirms July 2016 dividend .Sets July cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share.

Surge Energy Inc :Sets June cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share.

Surge Energy Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 . Q1 average production rate of 13,408 boe per day, which reflects approximately 500 boe/d of shut-in production . Says has no update to financial guidance provided on april 7 , 2016 .Surge energy inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results.

Surge Energy Inc:confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on March 15, 2016 in respect of February 2015 production, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2016 will be $0.0125 per share.

Surge Energy Inc:Confirms that cash dividend to be paid on Feb. 15 in respect of Jan. production, for the shareholders of record on Jan. 31 will be $0.0125 per share.

Surge Energy Inc:Says confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on December 15 in respect of November 2015 production, for shareholders of record date on November 30, 2015 will be $0.0125 per share.