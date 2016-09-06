Edition:
Surge Energy Inc (SGY.TO)

SGY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.01CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
$2.04
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.06
Day's Low
$2.01
Volume
388,227
Avg. Vol
752,931
52-wk High
$3.45
52-wk Low
$1.91

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Surge reports preliminary guidance for 2017
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Surge Energy Inc : Surge Energy Inc announces preliminary guidance for 2017 and upward revision to 2016 production exit rate . Average production for 2017 is forecast to be 13,650, with an exit rate of 14,150 BOEPD .Anticipates spending 70 percent of its preliminary 2017 capital budget on drilling activity.  Full Article

Surge Energy Q2 FFO per share c$0.10
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Surge Energy Inc : Surge energy inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 FFO per share c$0.10 . Surge has elected not to change guidance at this time . Surge energy inc qtrly production 12,182 boe per day, down 9 percent .Second half drilling program accelerated.  Full Article

Surge Energy confirms july 2016 dividend
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Surge Energy Inc : Surge Energy Inc. confirms July 2016 dividend .Sets July cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share.  Full Article

Surge Energy sets June cash dividend
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Surge Energy Inc :Sets June cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share.  Full Article

Surge Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.03
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Surge Energy Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 . Q1 average production rate of 13,408 boe per day, which reflects approximately 500 boe/d of shut-in production . Says has no update to financial guidance provided on april 7 , 2016 .Surge energy inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Surge Energy Inc. Confirms February 2016 Dividend
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Surge Energy Inc:confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on March 15, 2016 in respect of February 2015 production, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2016 will be $0.0125 per share.  Full Article

Surge Energy Inc confirms January 2016 dividend
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Surge Energy Inc:Confirms that cash dividend to be paid on Feb. 15 in respect of Jan. production, for the shareholders of record on Jan. 31 will be $0.0125 per share.  Full Article

Surge Energy Inc confirms November 2015 dividend
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

Surge Energy Inc:Says confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on December 15 in respect of November 2015 production, for shareholders of record date on November 30, 2015 will be $0.0125 per share.  Full Article

BRIEF-Surge Energy qtrly adj funds from operations $0.124/shr

* Surge Energy Inc says increased production 24 percent year over year, from 12,182 boepd in q2/16 to 15,125 boepd in q2/17

