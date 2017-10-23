Shankara Building Products Ltd (SHAB.NS)
SHAB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,381.45INR
23 Oct 2017
1,381.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-61.30 (-4.25%)
Rs-61.30 (-4.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,442.75
Rs1,442.75
Open
Rs1,454.95
Rs1,454.95
Day's High
Rs1,477.40
Rs1,477.40
Day's Low
Rs1,366.00
Rs1,366.00
Volume
72,603
72,603
Avg. Vol
246,565
246,565
52-wk High
Rs1,574.60
Rs1,574.60
52-wk Low
Rs555.00
Rs555.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hong Kong draws short straw at hedge-fund jamboree
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hedge-fund industry has a miserable message for Hong Kong. The latest annual Sohn Hong Kong fundraiser heard a wide range of investment pitches, but when it came to the host city, two of the three were short-selling takedowns. And many local shares sold off beforehand on fears they could be targets. That is hardly a vote of confidence in efforts to clean up the market.