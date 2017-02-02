Edition:
United Kingdom

SHARDA MOT (SHAD.NS)

SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,574.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.75 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs2,566.30
Open
Rs2,614.75
Day's High
Rs2,614.80
Day's Low
Rs2,555.00
Volume
4,519
Avg. Vol
3,220
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sharda Motor Industries Dec qtr profit rises
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd : Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - dec quarter net profit 120.1 million rupees versus profit 108.1 million rupees year ago .Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 2.93 billion rupees versus 2.78 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sharda Motor Industries June-qtr profit more than doubles
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 126.5 million rupees versus 51.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.43 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year . Cessation of Pradeep Rastogi from CFO . Appointment of Vivek Bhatia as CFO .  Full Article

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 13, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.  Full Article

SHARDA MOT News

BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries files petition against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT

* Says petition has been filed by co against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT Source text - http://bit.ly/2wbgSYH Further company coverage:

