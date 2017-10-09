Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Schaeffler buys autinity systems GmbH‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG :BUYS AUTINITY SYSTEMS GMBH‍​.

Schaeffler AG keeps 2016 profit, sales goals after higher H1 earnings

Schaeffler AG : Guidance for 2016 confirmed . Revenue increases by approximately 3 % to eur 6.7 billion at constant currency . Ebit margin improves to 12.8 % . Net income increases by approximately 60 % to eur 494 billion .Confident that we are well on our way to meeting our annual targets for 2016.

Schaeffler affirms guidance after Q1 results

Schaeffler AG : EBIT margin before special items at 12.6 percent . Net income increases by 52 % to eur 253 million .Outlook for 2016 confirmed.

Schaeffler Holding sells 14.2 pct stake in Schaeffler AG

Schaeffler Holding:Schaeffler Holding generates proceeds of about 1.24 billion euros from sale of non-voting shares in Schaeffler AG.Placement price per non-voting share of 13.10 euros.Sale of 94.4 million non-voting shares in Schaeffler AG.The sale includes all of the non-voting shares in Schaeffler AG held by Schaeffler Verwaltungs GmbH, which corresponds to 14.2 pct of Schaeffler AG’s issued capital.

Schaeffler gives FY 2016 outlook with revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose dividend

Schaeffler AG:Dividend proposal of 35 cents per share - special dividend of 15 cents per share​.‍Anticipates revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent at constant currency in FY 2016​.‍Expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 12 to 13 percent in FY 2016​.FY 2015 reported revenue 13.2 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 13.79 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schaeffler AG confirms FY 2015 forecast

Schaeffler AG:Outlook 2015 unchanged - revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent at constant currency, EBIT margin 12 to 13 percent.