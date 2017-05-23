Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shaftesbury half-year EPRA EPS 8.2p

May 23 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc ::HY EPRA eps 8.2 p .Interim dividend up 10.5 percent to 7.9 pence per share.HY net property income 43.8 million stg versus 42.1 million stg.HY EPRA earnings 22.8 million stg versus 20.2 million stg.Interim dividend per share 7.9p.EPRA NAV growth of 2.7% over six months.EPRA vacancy at 31 march 2017 3.0% of erv.HY portfolio valuation £3.45 billion.HY erv increased by £3.5 million to £142.2 million.

Shaftesbury says issued 285 mln stg of bonds through unit

Shaftesbury Plc :Confirmation of issue of 285 mln stg 2.487 pct guaranteed first mortgage bonds due 2031.

Great Portland says Jonathan Nicholls to become Shaftesbury chairman

Great Portland Estates Plc : Jonathan Nicholls will retire from board at 2016 annual general meeting on 7 July 2016 to become chairman of Shaftesbury Plc in Autumn 2016 . Charles Philipps will serve as acting senior independent director and acting chairman of audit committee from 7 July 2016 .Search for Nicholls replacement is underway.

Shaftesbury says H1 net property income up 8.8 pct

Shaftesbury Plc : Strong growth in net property income, EPRA earnings, dividend and nav . Net property income 1 up £3.4 million (8.8%) to £42.1 million (six months ended 31.3.2015: £38.7 million) . EPRA earnings increased by 12.8% to £20.2 million (six months ended 31.3.2015: £17.9 million). Epra earnings per share increased by 14.1% to 7.3p (six months ended 31.3.2015: 6.4p) . EPRA NAV: £8.93 per share. Increase of 24 pence (2.8%) over six months, after a reduction of 10 pence per share as a result of increase in sdlt announced in march 2016 budget . Commercial lettings, lease renewals and rent reviews 1 (rental value: £10.8 million) concluded at an average 6.5% above 30 september 2015 erv and 12.3% above erv at 31 march 2015 .Interim dividend up 4.8 percent to 7.15 penceper share.

Shaftesbury PLC announces final dividend

Shaftesbury PLC:Says that a final dividend of 6.925p per share was recommended by the board on Nov. 24, 2015.Says that final dividend will be paid on Feb. 12, 2016 to shareholders on the register at Jan. 22, 2016.