Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)

May 25 (Reuters) - Shriram City Union Finance Ltd :Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.82 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 10.53 billion rupees versus 9.13 billion rupees last year .

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd:Says board has recommended final dividend of 10.00 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 100%).