Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)

SHCU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,115.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.80 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs2,133.60
Open
Rs2,125.00
Day's High
Rs2,150.00
Day's Low
Rs2,100.00
Volume
5,543
Avg. Vol
32,151
52-wk High
Rs2,616.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,644.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shriram City Union Finance approves seeking members' nod for re-appointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Shriram City Union Finance Ltd :Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO.  Full Article

Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.82 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 10.53 billion rupees versus 9.13 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd recommends final dividend
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd:Says board has recommended final dividend of 10.00 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 100%).  Full Article

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd News

BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance says intends to issue NCDs aggregating to 5 bln rupees ​

* Intends to issue and allot NCDs aggregating to 5 billion rupees ​

Earnings vs. Estimates

