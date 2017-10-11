SIG PLC (SHI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SIG ‍Plc appoints Andrew Allner as a non-executive director and chairman

SIG H1 underlying pretax profit up 13.6 pct to 45.2 mln stg

Sig Plc : H1 revenue rose 10.6 percent to 1.375 billion stg . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 13.6 percent to 45.2 million stg . Interim dividend 1.83 penceper share . H1 pretax profit rose 43 percent to 38.4 million stg . With regard to eu referendum, sig observed a slowing of uk construction market activity immediately prior to and following vote . H1 group revenues increased 10.6% to £1.38 billion stg (h1 2015: £1.24 billion stg) . Has a high degree of confidence in achieving its 2016 incremental net benefit targets of at least £10m net savings . Like-For-Like sales in uk were flat in june and july, although there was some improvement in trading as july progressed .Uncertainties caused by referendum have made it more difficult for sig to assess trading outlook.

SIG says refinanced 130 mln stg of private placement notes

SIG Plc : Refinancing of 130 mln stg private placement notes . Successfully refinanced 130 mln stg of private placement notes, due to mature in November 2016, on attractive terms with existing investors. . Issuance of 83 mln stg new private placement notes on a bilateral basis, with a ten year maturity, . Increased group's existing revolving credit facility by 100 mln stg to 350 mln stg, with a five-year maturity. .Group's total debt facilities have increased by 53 mln stg to 531 mln stg at current exchange rates, with unchanged covenants..

SIG says revenue up 9.3 pct for four months to April 30

SIG Plc : Group revenues increased 9.3 pct for period, with acquisitions contributing 4.9 pct to growth, currency 3.0 pct and working days 0.2 pct . Group like-for-like sales were up 1.1 pct. .Continues to expect to make progress in 2016 in line with its previous expectations..

SIG PLC gives FY 2015 profit before tax guidance

SIG PLC:Anticipates that underlying profit before tax for FY 2015 will be within its previously stated £85m to £90m range.