S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)

SHKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

278.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs280.10
Open
Rs282.90
Day's High
Rs282.90
Day's Low
Rs275.30
Volume
108,666
Avg. Vol
99,130
52-wk High
Rs362.90
52-wk Low
Rs236.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S H Kelkar to buy business undertaking of Gujarat Flavours
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : Approved acquisition of business of Gujarat Flavours Pvt Ltd . Acquisition would be on a slump sales basis for about 145 million rupees plus net working capital . Acquisition would be through co's unit Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd .  Full Article

S H Kelkar June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 227.9 million rupees versus 197.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.58 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

S H Kelkar March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : March-quarter net profit 197.6 million rupees versus 113.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:Says that effective from Nov. 16, equity shares of S H Kelkar and Company Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in list of 'B' group securities.  Full Article

