Source Energy Services Ltd (SHLE.TO)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd ::Announces acquisition of Preferred Sands' Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets as well as $90 million in equity financings.Consideration for Acquisition includes U.S.$80 million in cash, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments​.Acquisition is expected to provide significant accretion in cash flow per share in 2018​.Acquisition is also expected to be immediately accretive, based on key operational metrics​.Financing deal by $25.1 million public bought deal equity financing, $65 million private placement equity financing, draws on credit facilities​.Prior to closing of acquisition, co expects to increase its revolver limit under its credit facilities from $35 million to $70 million​.Approximately $20 million of revolver limit will be utilized to finance acquisition​.In connection with deal, co ‍entered agreement with underwriters to issue 3 million shares on bought deal basis at $8.35 per share​.