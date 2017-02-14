Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shilpa Medicare Dec-qtr profit falls

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 273.5 million rupees versus profit 321.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.90 billion rupees year ago.

Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA approval for capecitabine tablets USP

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :Shilpa Medicare -got approval from USFDA for capecitabine tablets USP, 150 mg and 500 mg to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug product.

Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA approval for Azacitidine injection

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :Received an approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for Azacitidine - Injection Anda of SEZ formulations facility situated at Jadcherla.

Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : June-quarter profit 241.4 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees last year .

Shilpa Medicare says USFDA conducted audit at Jadcherla facility

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Co had an audit conducted by USFDA at SEZ Formulations facility situated at Jadcherla, near Hyderabad, from July 18 to July 26 . Co has received no 483 observations for the facility .

Shilpa Medicare to consider merger of Navya Boilogicals Pvt Ltd with co

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : To consider a proposal of merger of Navya Boilogicals Private Limited with the company .

Shilpa Medicare approves acquisition of NU Therapeutics

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Approved acquisition of 100 percent shares of NU Therapeutics;deal to result in investment of up to INR 32.1 million in NU Therapeutics .