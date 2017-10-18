Edition:
United Kingdom

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

130.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.12 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
$129.03
Open
$130.50
Day's High
$131.69
Day's Low
$128.20
Volume
490,391
Avg. Vol
511,481
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shopify and DHL Express partner to empower small businesses to go global​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify Inc - ‍co and DHL announced a new partnership to help small businesses "access global markets"​.Shopify Inc - ‍Shopify will be adding DHL Express as a new international carrier to Shopify shipping​.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Shopify Inc News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX broadly higher, notches sixth straight week of gains

TORONTO, Oct 20 Canada's main stock index touched its highest level in nearly eight months on Friday with broad-based gains, and notched its longest positive streak in nearly three years with a sixth straight winning week.

» More SHOP.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials