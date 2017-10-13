Shire PLC (SHP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::NEW FORMULATION OF ONCASPAR® (PEGASPARGASE) RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION IN EUROPE FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA.EMA'S CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR LYOPHILIZED ONCASPAR​.

Watson Pharma did not infringe Shire patents for Lialda -U.S. appeals court

U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Watson Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Shire related to Shire's Lialda drug -- court ruling : Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court ruling, and orders that a judgment of non-infringement be entered . Shire had accused Watson of patent infringement by applying with U.S. FDA to market a generic version of Lialda, a mesalamine drug Further company coverage: [AGN.N].

Mmenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire . Agreement to terminate 12 months following notice; Shire will continue to be obligated to fund M923 program till termination . Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire .Co expects top-line results of current phase 3 trial of M923 in late 2016.

Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial rights to CHS-0214 from Shire

Coherus Biosciences Inc. : Says has regained from shire plc all development and commercial rights previously licensed for chs-0214 etanercept . Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial rights to CHS 0214 from Shire . As result of termination agreement with Shire, co expects to recognize $162.6 million as collaboration and license revenues in 2016 . CHS-0214 etanercept is a biosimilar candidate to enbrel for Europe, Canada, Brazil, Middle East and other territories .Remain on track for submission of a CHS-0214 marketing authorization application to european medicines agency in Q4 of 2016.

Shire says prescription eye drop, xiidra 5% is now available in U.S.

Shire Plc :Prescription eye drop, xiidra 5% is now available in the u.s..

Shire launches Von Willebrand disease drug in the U.S

Shire Plc :Announced U.S. launch of Vonvendi [von willebrand factor (recombinant)], only recombinant treatment for adults living with Von Willebrand Disease.

Shire CEO says can 'hopefully do better' on Baxalta M&A target

Shire Plc : Ceo says shire will not be engaged in larger scale m&a . Ceo says can 'hopefully do even better' than new $700 million cost savings target fin baxalta deal Further company coverage: [SHP.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).

Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate

Shire Plc:Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate with Baxject III reconstitution system.

Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's “mini-tender offer”

Shire PLC : Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's “mini-tender offer” . Notified of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to purchase up to 1 million ADS of Shire at price of $182.75/ads in cash . TRC Capital's offer is for approximately 0.33 percent of outstanding ordinary shares of shire ."Shire is not associated with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or mini-tender offer documentation".

Shire's liver disease drug gets fast track designation from U.S. FDA

Shire Plc :Shire's SHP626 (volixibat) receives FDA fast track designation for an investigational treatment for adults who have nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) with liver fibrosis.