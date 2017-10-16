Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc ::Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares.Says ‍aggregate purchase price for 2 properties is approximately $164 million​.Says deal for 2 properties expected to be accretive to co's operating FFO and adjusted FFO per common share on a leverage neutral basis​.Says ‍entered deal with syndicate of underwriters, underwriters agreed to buy 5.7 million shares of co at $17.45/common share​.Says‍ intends to finance deal by combination of assumption of about $62 million existing mortgages, proceeds of $100 million offering, others.

Sienna Senior Living qtrly AFFO per share $0.353

Sienna Senior Living Inc : Sienna Senior Living Inc says qtrly overall same property net operating income up 5.2% . Qtrly OFFO per share $0.300 . Qtrly AFFO per share $0.353 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sienna Senior Living qtrly same property net operating income up 6 pct

: Sienna senior living inc qtrly overall same property net operating income up 6.0% . Sienna senior living inc qtrly affo per share $0.348 . Sienna senior living inc qtrly offo per share $0.288 .Sienna senior living inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation) announces sale of Home Health Care Business

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation):Says enteres into a definitive agreement to sell Preferred Health Care Services, to Spectrum Health Care LP for cash proceeds of $16.5 million, before working capital adjustments.Says completion of the Transaction is subject to customary and negotiated closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the assignment of government contracts, and is expected to close following receipt of all regulatory approvals.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation) announces March dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation):Says dividend of $0.075 per common share for month of March 2016.Dividend will be payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as at March 31.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation) announces November dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation):Dividend of $0.075 per common share of the Company for month of November.Dividend will be payable on December 15 to shareholders of record date as at November 30.