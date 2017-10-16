Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa << >> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.

U.S. FDA clears first 7T magnetic resonance imaging device

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration::Says cleared the first seven tesla (7T) magnetic resonance imaging device; the Magentom Terra, for clinical use in the United States‍​.Says has granted clearance of Magnetom Terra system to Siemens Medical Solutions Inc‍​.

Siemens board member Siegfried Russwurm to leave board

Siemens AG : Says board member Siegfried Russwurm's contract will not be extended beyond end of March 2017 Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Marathon Patent Group buys patents from Siemens

Marathon Patent Group Inc :Co's wholly owned subsidiaries have acquired 307 worldwide patents from Siemens AG and certain of its affiliates.

Siemens CEO says too early to speculate about 2017

Siemens : CFO says has set aside 250 million eur for restructuring of process industries and drives so far . CCO says expects another 250-300 million eur in charges for PD division restructuring in q4 . CEO says it's too early to speculate what will happen in 2017 . CFO says sees no need for further contributions to pension fund at present Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Siemens CEO says competitors responding with aggressive pricing

Siemens : Ceo says in train business especially chinese state-owned companies putting pressure on prices . Ceo says competitors responding with aggressive pricing . Ceo says market for fossil energy tech remains difficult and fiercely competitive Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Siemens pension plan underfunding jumps

Siemens Ag : Says pension plan underfunding rose to 12.7 billion eur in q3 from 10.9 billion eur in q2 Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Siemens net debt falls

Siemens Ag :Says q3 net debt 21.1 billion eur versus 21.8 billion in q2, cash and equivalents 7.6 billion eur versus 7.5 billion.

Siemens raises cost-savings estimate

Siemens Ag : Says sees 2016 cost savings at 950 million-1 billion eur versus previous estimate 850-950 billion eur Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Siemens Ltd gets order worth about 2.17 bln rupees from Siemens AG

Siemens Ltd : Receives order worth approximately Rs. 217 crore for Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited project . Project part of India Bangladesh deal for power exchange as per South Asia Sub Regional Economic Co-operation by Asian Development Bank . Receives order for Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) project from Siemens AG, Germany .