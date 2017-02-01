Edition:
United Kingdom

Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)

SIS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.31CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
$15.47
Open
$15.60
Day's High
$15.60
Day's Low
$15.26
Volume
59,085
Avg. Vol
94,022
52-wk High
$17.55
52-wk Low
$9.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Savaria buys Premier Lifts for $3.5 mln
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 

Savaria Corp : Savaria announces acquisition of Premier Lifts . Purchase price of approximately US $3.5 million .Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc.  Full Article

Savaria Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Savaria Corp : Savaria Corp qtrly revenue of $30.1 million, up $5.7 million or 23.2 pct . Qtrly earnings per share $0.08 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Savaria Corporation adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, by increasing revenue to approximately $118 million . Raises guidance for 2016 . Fy2016 revenue view C$118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Adjusts forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016 for EBITDA to a range of $17.5-$18.5 million, excluding any new acquisitions.  Full Article

Savaria Corp announces increase to bought deal financing
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Savaria Corp: Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing .Underwriters have agreed to purchase 2,260,870 common shares from treasury of company at a price of $7.80 per share.  Full Article

Savaria Corp Maintains FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

Savaria Corp:Maintains forecast revenue for FY 2016, of about $107 million and EBITDA in the range of $16.5-$17.5 million, excluding the potential results related to the operations of the automotive division of Shoppers Home Health Care.  Full Article

Savaria Corp declares its quarterly dividend
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 

Savaria Corp:Declares dividend of 5 cents ($0.05) per common share, in accordance with its quarterly dividend policy.Payable on March 1, 2016 to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on February 16, 2016.  Full Article

Savaria Corp News

BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director

* Caroline Bérubé's ‍appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

