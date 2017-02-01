Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Savaria buys Premier Lifts for $3.5 mln
Savaria Corp
Savaria Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08
Savaria Corp
Savaria Corp announces increase to bought deal financing
Savaria Corp: Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing .Underwriters have agreed to purchase 2,260,870 common shares from treasury of company at a price of $7.80 per share. Full Article
Savaria Corp Maintains FY 2016 outlook
Savaria Corp:Maintains forecast revenue for FY 2016, of about $107 million and EBITDA in the range of $16.5-$17.5 million, excluding the potential results related to the operations of the automotive division of Shoppers Home Health Care. Full Article
Savaria Corp declares its quarterly dividend
Savaria Corp:Declares dividend of 5 cents ($0.05) per common share, in accordance with its quarterly dividend policy.Payable on March 1, 2016 to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on February 16, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director
* Caroline Bérubé's appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: