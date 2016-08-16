Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS : Signs 40 million euros ($44.23 million)credit agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) .To transfer its 10 percent stake in Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri to EBRD.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS:Real estates (land, property and buildings) that had been valued on "cost model" basis will be valued based on "revaluation model" effective from financial statements dated December 31, 2015.The policy change will be applicable for our company and for all the companies subject to consolidation.