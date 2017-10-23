Telesites SAB de CV (SITESB1.MX)
SITESB1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
13.75MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$13.78
Open
$14.25
Day's High
$14.25
Day's Low
$13.75
Volume
1,050,391
Avg. Vol
1,654,764
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$10.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Slim seeks to sell minority stake in tower company Telesites: sources
Billionaire Carlos Slim is looking to sell a minority stake in Telesites SAB de CV , the Mexican wireless tower company that he controls, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.