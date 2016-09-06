Edition:
United Kingdom

Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)

SITI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

24.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs24.20
Open
Rs24.20
Day's High
Rs24.85
Day's Low
Rs23.75
Volume
133,564
Avg. Vol
489,014
52-wk High
Rs41.45
52-wk Low
Rs23.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siti Networks June-quarter consol loss widens
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Siti Networks Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 536.2 million rupees versus loss of 366.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 2.79 billion rupees versus 2.28 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Siti Networks Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Siti Networks appoints Sanjay Berry as CFO

* Says Sanjay Berry has been appointed as chief financial officer of company

» More SITI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials