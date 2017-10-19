Sixt SE (SIXG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sixt expects significant increase of EBT for full year 2017

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sixt Se :‍Managing board continues to expect significant increase of consolidated EBT for 2017 from 2016's 218 million euros​.Consolidated 9-mon earnings before taxes are expected slightly above 220 million euros, compared with year earlier 172 million euros​.

Sixt CEO says U.S. business turned profitable in June

Sixt SE CEO : Affirms aim to post a profit in the U.S. for the first time in 2017 . Says market shows Americans are a bit more cautious on travel to Europe now, little impact on Sixt . Says not afraid of Brexit, seeing astonishing growth in UK at the moment . Says June was first month of profit in the U.S., which continued in July . Says working on launching chauffeur service MyDriver in U.S., eyeing 2017 Further company coverage: [SIXG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Sixt SE H1 pretax profit up 9.5 pct to EUR 81.9 mln

Sixt SE : H1 pretax profit rose 9.5 percent to 81.9 million euros ($92.61 million) . Unchanged positive outlook for full fiscal year 2016 . General conditions for travel and tourism traffic in Europe have become more difficult . Rental revenues climbed to 718.0 million euros after 613.4 million euros in first six months of last year . Unabated dynamism in foreign operations: rental revenues outside Germany up by almost one third . Operating group revenue for first six months 13.1% higher than last year . H1 group's total revenue climbed 14.6% to 1.15 billion euros(H1 2015: 1.00 billion euros). .H1 operating leasing revenue came to 206.1 million euros and was thus marginally lower than last year, down 2.2% (H1 2015: 210.8 million euros).

Sixt SE successfully concludes EUR 375 mln capital market transaction

Sixt SE : Sixt SE successfully concludes a 375 million euros ($416.25 million) capital market transaction . Issue volume more than twice as high as initially planned .Funds will be used to refinance 250 million euros corporate bond due in October 2016, and for further expansion of international mobility service provider.

Sixt SE successfully concludes share buyback programme

Sixt SE : Successfully concludes share buyback programme .Buys back ordinary and preference shares with a total value of approximately 50 million euros ($55.36 million).

Sixt Q1 operating revenue up 15.1 pct to 465.3 million euros

Sixt SE : Managing board confirms expectations for full year 2016 . Q1 2016 consolidated operating revenue up by 15.1 pct to 465.3 million euros; managing board confirms expectations for full year 2016 .Sixt Group's principal earnings parameter, climbed 10.6 pct over previous year's Q1 to 31.1 million euros.

Sixt SE comments on FY 2016 EBT outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Sixt SE:Payout to increase significantly to 1.50 euros per ordinary share and 1.52 euros per preference share (each including a special dividend)​.‍Expects to generate a stable to slightly higher group EBT in fiscal year 2016​.FY 2015 reported EBT 185.2 million euros.FY 2016 pre-tax profit estimate 208.40 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sixt SE resolves share buy-back in a total amount of up to 50 mln euros

Sixt SE:Resolves share buy-back in a total amount of up to 50 million euros.Envisaged share buy-back volume of up to 50 million euros would correspond to a buy-back of approximately 1.2 million shares, thereof approximately 700,000 ordinary and 500,000 preference shares​.‍Share buy-back program shall begin on March 16 (earliest possible purchase date) and shall end, at latest, on Dec 31(last possible purchase date)​ ‍.Shares shall be bought back for purpose of reducing share capital by cancellation of acquired shares​.