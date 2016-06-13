Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)
SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,793.20INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs32.50 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs2,760.70
Open
Rs2,779.45
Day's High
Rs2,799.90
Day's Low
Rs2,770.00
Volume
3,185
Avg. Vol
3,445
52-wk High
Rs2,799.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Siyaram Silk Mills gets members' nod for amalgamation of Balkrishna Synthetics with co
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
Siyaram Silk Mills seeks members' nod for approval of scheme of amalgamation with Balkrishna Synthetics
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5
* Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0juJl) Further company coverage: