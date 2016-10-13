Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stingray extends distribution agreement with Shaw Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels .Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels.

Shaw Communications says Q3 EPS of $1.44

Shaw Communications : Announces third quarter and year-to-date results . Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to C$1.28 billion . Q3 earnings per share $1.44 . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Expecting fiscal 2016 operating income before restructuring and amortization to range between flat to low single digit growth . Says consolidated capital, investment in fiscal 2016 is expected to be $1.2 billion, including Wind . Says in addition, Shaw is introducing preliminary fiscal 2017 consolidated capital to be approximately $1.3 billion . During quarter initiated efficiency program to deliver fiscal 2017 operating cost, capital efficiencies, in aggregate, of about $75 million .Cost savings program actions that took place in Q3 resulted in a non-recurring restructuring charge of $24 million.

Shaw Communications Completes Sale of Shaw Media to Corus Entertainment

Shaw Communications Inc:completed the previously announced sale of its wholly-owned broadcasting subsidiary, Shaw Media Inc. ("Shaw Media") to Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus") for $2.65 billion.

Shaw Communications Inc announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 bln

Shaw Communications Inc:Announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment Inc for $2.65 billion.Upon closing, will receive about $1.85 billion in cash and approximately 71 million Corus class b non-voting shares.Says Shaw expects to realize net cash proceeds from the transaction of approximately $1.8 billion.Expects to use net cash proceeds from transaction to fund the previously announced acquisition of wind Mobile corp. ("wind") for $1.6 billion.

Shaw Communications Inc to acquire WIND Mobile Corp

Shaw Communications Inc:Agreed to acquire a 100% interest in Mid-Bowline Group Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary WIND Mobile Corp for an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion.