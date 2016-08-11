Koenig & Bauer AG (SKBG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koenig & Bauer AG : Half-Year sales of 553.9 million euros, almost 30 pct up year on year . H1 EBIT of +20.7 million euros versus loss 8.3 million euros in the prior year . H1 group earnings after taxes reached 17.2 million euros (2015: loss 9.3 million euros) . Raising the sales and profit targets for 2016 .In 2016 to increase group sales over the original forecast amounts to a value between 1.1 to 1.2 billion euros and also achieve higher EBT margin of around 4 pct.

Koenig & Bauer AG : Plans 100 per cent takeover of die-cutter manufacturer Iberica AG S.A. .Further details regarding the planned takeover will not be disclosed until negotiations are complete as contractually agreed.

Koenig & Bauer AG : Positive Q1 with 2.1 million euros ($2.40 million) EBIT and 0.6 million euros EBT . Q1 order intake of 266.3 million euros higher than quarterly revenue of 258.8 million euros . Outlook: group revenue of around 1.1 billion euros with EBT margin of 3 - 4 percent .Q1 net profit at March 31 was 1.6 million euros (2015: –16.9 million euros).

Koenig & Bauer AG:Will not propose a dividend payment for FY 2015 in view of holding's retained loss which has not been offset by net profit yet.Outlook for FY 2016: 1.1 billion euros in revenue with EBT margin between 3 pct and 4 pct.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.124 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Koenig & Bauer AG:Affirmed outlook for FY 2015 again with annual group revenue of over 1 billion euros expected and a planned EBT margin of up to 2 pct.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.094 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.