Koenig & Bauer AG (SKBG.DE)
65.30EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.05 (+0.08%)
€65.25
€65.33
€65.82
€64.80
20,616
34,518
€71.27
€40.63
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Koenig & Bauer H1 sales 553.9 million euros, almost 30 pct up
Koenig & Bauer AG
Koenig & Bauer plans 100 pct takeover of Iberica AG S.A.
Koenig & Bauer AG
Koenig & Bauer Q1 group revenue of around EUR 1.1 billion
Koenig & Bauer AG
Koenig & Bauer gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, no dividend for FY 2015
Koenig & Bauer AG:Will not propose a dividend payment for FY 2015 in view of holding's retained loss which has not been offset by net profit yet.Outlook for FY 2016: 1.1 billion euros in revenue with EBT margin between 3 pct and 4 pct.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.124 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Koenig & Bauer confirms FY 2015 outlook
Koenig & Bauer AG:Affirmed outlook for FY 2015 again with annual group revenue of over 1 billion euros expected and a planned EBT margin of up to 2 pct.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.094 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.