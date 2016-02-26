Edition:
United Kingdom

Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-1.91%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
Open
1.58TL
Day's High
1.61TL
Day's Low
1.54TL
Volume
19,906,894
Avg. Vol
16,392,394
52-wk High
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sekerbank TAS pay no dividend for FR 2015
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

Sekerbank TAS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.  Full Article

Fitch affirms Sekerbank TAS national rating at A+ (tur)
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Sekerbank TAS:Fitch affirms Long Term Domestic and Foreign currency rating at BB-, Short tem rating at B, National rating at A+ (TUR).Fitch announces negative outlook.  Full Article

Sekerbank TAS Appoints Servet Taze to CEO post
Monday, 8 Feb 2016 

Sekerbank TAS:Appoints Servet Taze to CEO post.  Full Article

Sekerbank shareholderSamruk Kazyna signs agreement to sell 19.37 of the company
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

Sekerbank TAS:Shareholder Samruk Kazyna JSC signs share sale agreement with Kazkommertsbank JSC for 224.4 million Sekerbank shares representing 19.37 of the company.Share sale will be completed in accordance with the existing shareholders agreement and after necessary permits are taken from the authorities.  Full Article

Sekerbank TAS secures about $115 million syndicated credit
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Sekerbank TAS:Secures about $115 million syndicated credit with 3 and 5 years maturity.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sekerbank TAS News

BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira

* DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 1.50 BILLION LIRA FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More SKBNK.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials