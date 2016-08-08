Edition:
United Kingdom

Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)

SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

225.95INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.45 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs223.50
Open
Rs225.15
Day's High
Rs231.80
Day's Low
Rs224.00
Volume
256,861
Avg. Vol
117,296
52-wk High
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Skipper Ltd : June-quarter net profit 137.2 million rupees versus 100.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.83 billion rupees versus 2.34 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Skipper Ltd secures new orders
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers.  Full Article

Skipper Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

