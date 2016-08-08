Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)
SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
225.95INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.45 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs223.50
Open
Rs225.15
Day's High
Rs231.80
Day's Low
Rs224.00
Volume
256,861
Avg. Vol
117,296
52-wk High
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Skipper Ltd
Skipper Ltd secures new orders
Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers. Full Article