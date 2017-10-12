Sky PLC (SKYB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sky ind director Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sky :Independent director Martin Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News << >> won't affect CMA review of Fox-Sky deal - AGM.

Fox responds to CMA statement over Sky deal‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC :‍​:21ST CENTURY FOX RESPONDS TO CMA ISSUES STATEMENT."LOOK FORWARD TO CMA PROCESS AND ENGAGING IN A THOROUGH AND CONSTRUCTIVE REVIEW"​.

UK's CMA to examine how Fox/Sky deal would impact "media plurality and broadcasting standards in UK"

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UK's CMA::Set out more detail about what it intends to examine in its investigation into proposed takeover of sky plc by 21 st century fox​.Will now examine how deal would impact "media plurality and broadcasting standards in uk​".Required to report to secretary of state with its recommendations within six months of opening investigation​.

Sky board member says Fox approach "worth putting to shareholders"

Martin Gilbert, Member Of Sky's independent committee assessing Fox approach says: it's a "good premium", "worth putting to shareholders" Further company coverage: [SKYB.L] (London newsroom) ((uk.online@reuters.com; 0207 542 7717;)).

UK's Ofcom provisionally finds BT overcharged Sky

UK's Ofcom : Published provisional conclusions on dispute between BT and Sky regarding TRC and SFI charges . Part of scope of Sky dispute directly overlaps with TalkTalk’s dispute with BT . "We provisionally conclude that BT has not demonstrated" that TRC, SFI charges were compliant with applicable cost orientation conditions . "We provisionally conclude that certain of BT’s TRC and SFI charges exceeded DSAC during the relevant period." . Provisionally conclude that BT should be required to repay Sky repayment amount with interest at BOE+1% . "We consider that responses made in relation to the Sky dispute may be relevant to the issues raised in this dispute" . Considers appropriate not to issue final determination of TalkTalk dispute until considering implications of any responses to Sky dispute . "We provisionally conclude" it appropriate, proportionate to direct bt to make repayments. . "We provisionally agree with Sky that repayment of BT’s overcharge for TRCS and SFIS during the relevant period would be appropriate" .Propose to leave it to parties to agree exact level of repayment due, based on our calculations of the difference between price and DSAC.

Sky invests 4 million euros in France's Molotov platform

Sky Plc : Sky invests in Molotov . Has invested 4 million euros in Molotov, an over--top video platform in France that distributes free and pay tv channels and content to consumers via a freemium model .Investment is part of a larger Molotov financing round.

Sky Plc says to invest in TV rights venture with Channel 4

Sky Plc : Sky and Channel 4 invest in TV rights venture TRX . Sky and Channel 4's Indie Growth Fund have invested in company's latest financing round, which will raise up to 5.2 mln stg for TRX .Sky and Channel 4 will each take an undisclosed minority stake in dial Square 86 Limited.

Sky, Discovery/Liberty Global participating in auction for Formula One- WSJ

:Sky, Discovery/Liberty Global participating in auction for Formula One; winner of auction could emerge in next few weeks - WSJ, citing sources.

Sky says 'very happy' with where churn is in UK and Ireland

Sky Plc : Ceo says outlook for germany is "very positive" . Ceo says 'very happy' where we are in churn in uk & ireland . Says brexit doesn't change its thinking in any of its markets Further company coverage: [SKYB.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).

Telecoms CEOs react to Ofcom's Openreach proposal

Ceos react to Ofcom proposal: Sky ceo says Openreach proposal is a step in the right direction, falls short of the option that would guarantee world-class coverage . Sky ceo says we are encouraged by Ofcom’s stated commitment and willingness to use its powers to hold BT’s feet to the fire . TalkTalk ceo says Ofcom proposal for openreach a step in the right direction - BBC radio . TalkTalk ceo says concerned that BT will still be able to game the new regulatory system . TalkTalk Ceo says want to see how much profit the openreach division is making . BT ceo says Ofcom proposal is a sensible way forward - BBC Radio . BT ceo says should not necessarily have restrictions on how the Openreach dividend is paid Further company coverage: [SKYB.L] (London newsroom) ((uk.online@reuters.com; 0207 542 7717;)).