Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

Investor Standard Life Investments backs SVG's plan to liquidate itself

Standard Life Investments: SVG shareholder Standard Life Investments says supportive of SVG's proposition to maximise shareholders value by liquidating the portfolio For the story on SVG, click: [nL3N1CB1HN] [nL3N1CA33A] Further company coverage: [SVI.L] [HVPEa.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Standard Life CEO says property fund still suspended

Standard Life Plc : CFO says aims to get cost-to-income ratio below 60 percent in the 'not to distant future'. . CEO Keith Skoech says sees post-Brexit market volatility to continue into second half of year. . Colin Clark says retail fund redemptions in H1 largely went to cash; institutional in-flows strong, favouring fixed income, real estate. . CEO says backs PM Teresa May's plan to address excessive executive pay; wants simplicity, transparency, focus on 'wealth at risk not income at risk'. . CEO says has recently reviewed UK Property fund, at moment it remains suspended. .CEO says has sold a property from its suspended fund; market working as falling price, exchange rate makes it attractive for overseas buyers..

Standard Life to have 24.1 pct stake in HFDC Life

Moody's changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU

Moody's on Uk Life Insurers- : Changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU . Actions follow referendum vote in favour of UK leaving EU and recent change in outlook of UK's AA1 government bond rating to negative from stable . Change in outlook for selected UK life insurers reflects view following "leave" vote, resultant prolonged period of uncertainty for uk will cause financial market volatility . Affirmed ratings,changed outlooks to negative for legal & general group, Prudential UK, Standard Life, Royal London Mutual Insurance Society . Expects the operational impact to be manageable for most rated insurers . Outlook reflects elevated downside risks to UK's growth prospects given that insurers' revenues,profits largely correlate to economic growth . Believes that the most affected groups are UK domestic life insurers .Following leave vote, expect heightened uncertainty, diminished confidence and lower spending to result in weaker economic growth in the UK.

Standard Life Chairman says access to EU single market best for customers

Standard Life Plc : "We believe that access to EU single market is in best interests of our customers and clients" - Chairman . "Single market has created an environment that gives individuals and businesses confidence to invest for long term" - Chairman . "Attitudes towards what is appropriate remuneration constantly evolve and what is right one year isn't necessarily right next" - Chairman . "We listened to feedback and discussed what to do" - Chairman on remuneration report ."We will continue to engage with shareholders on these matters" - Chairman on remuneration report.

Standard Life CEO not to accept maximum opportunity in 2016 under LTIP

Standard Life Plc : CEO Keith Skeoch has confirmed he has voluntarily decided not to accept maximum opportunity awarded to him in 2016 under LTIP .Keith skeoch award under 2016 executive plan has been reduced from 500 pct to 400 pct of salary.